PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man dubbed the "TriMet Barber" has been arrested again on a sex abuse charge.
Jared Walter, 33, was arrested Wednesday just after 8 p.m. at a transition project located at 506 Northwest 5th Avenue, according to the Multnomah County Jail. He was booked on a charge of third-degree sex abuse.
He is scheduled for an arraignment Thursday at 2 p.m.
No further information about the arrest has been released at this time.
Walter is a sex offender who's been in and out of jail over the years. He has been previously arrested in cases involving putting superglue in women's hair on TriMet buses in 2010, touching himself while fondling women's hair on TriMet buses in 2013, and cutting a woman's hair in a Dollar Tree store in Oregon City in 2014.
In July 2017, Walter was sentenced to two years in jail for a May 2017 incident.
Documents show that Walter violated his probation in 2018. Then in November, he was sentenced to a year behind bars, but just days later, on Nov. 20, he was released.
Walter was arrested in March 2019 after police said he inappropriately touched a woman on a MAX train. He was also accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate cases last March.
Walter pleaded guilty to charges and sentenced to one year in jail. He was released in November because he qualified for good time and work time credits, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
TriMet issued a lifetime ban to Walter last year. It was ordered that he not trespass on TriMet property without the permission of the court, his probation officer and TriMet.
Furthermore, Walter is not allowed to loiter within 50 feet of any TriMet stop or station.
The transition project where Walter was arrested on Wednesday is located across the street from a MAX station.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(6) comments
This would be no different then a parent being held responsible for their child !!
We have to make the judges and lawyers that defend and dole out justice be responsible for these people who they get released !!!
The next person or persons that let this guy out early, good behavior or not, need to see some jail time of their own. He is ruining people's lives and making a game of it. He needs to see 7-10 as a five strike repeat offender without possibility of early release of reduction of time.
Period.
You can't make this stuff up. This has become such a game to these absolute wastes of birth. Honestly, what purpose does this guy's life serve, other than to be a real danger to good, decent people? It used to be that freaks like this were locked up for years. Now, what's the incentive for rehabilitation, when they know they can work the system for "work time credits," and worst case scenario, they're only going to do 3-6 months? I mean, this guy was sentenced to a YEAR, and was released a few days later? What the heII is going on with our courts? Because..liberals.
Walter should run foe City Commissioner.
When will the Liberal Lack Of Justice System finally protect civilized citizens from this predator? He will never follow the rules of probation or parole.
