PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man dubbed the "TriMet Barber" pleaded guilty today for his latest criminal encounter on a TriMet train.
Jared Walter was convicted of two counts of interfering with public transportation and two counts of harassment
Walter was arrested in March after police said he inappropriately touched a woman on a train.
He is also accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate cases in March.
Walter, who is already a registered sex offender, must continue to adhere to the lifetime TriMet ban, which was imposed in April. It was ordered that he not trespass on TriMet property without the permission of the Court, his probation officer and TriMet. Furthermore, Walter is not allowed to loiter within 50 feet of any TriMet stop or station.
He got his name after he was arrested for putting super glue in TriMet riders' hair.
He was sentenced today to one year in jail and five years of probation.
