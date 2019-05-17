PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 23-year-old man extradited to Oregon last year was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison for causing the death of a 22-year-old man by pushing him off a cliff, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Avante T. Armstead last year was extradited to Oregon from Nevada in connection with the death of Irvin I. Batalla.
Batalla was found dead at the base of a cliff at Rocky Butte in northeast Portland the evening of July 7, 2015. Detectives said the subsequent investigation led them to believe Armstead had killed Batalla.
Armstead at first told investigators he didn’t know Batalla, but a grand jury ultimately indicted him with one count of murder.
Investigators say Armstead and Batalla were acquaintances and went to Rocky Butte in Batalla’s car to smoke marijuana. Once there, Armstead pushed Batalla off the cliff, which caused his death, the attorney’s office says.
Armstead’s criminal history since he was 18 years old includes three felony convictions, five misdemeanors and eight probation violations, according to court papers.
Armstead before being extradited to Oregon had been booked into the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in May 2016 on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, according to the jail’s website.
In court Friday, Armstead pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.