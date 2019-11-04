HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested Friday for stabbing his brother in the chest, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says.
The victim, a 35-year-old man, was taken by helicopter to Legacy Emanuel in Portland, where he is in critical condition, according to deputies.
Deputies Nov. 1 responded to the 5600 block of Trout Creek Ridge Road, but the suspect, Leif Sorensen, had already fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found Sorensen about a mile away and arrested him without incident.
Sorensen is facing charges of assault and attempted murder. The sheriff’s office and the Mid-Columbia Major Crimes Task Force continue to investigate.
