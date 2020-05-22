PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 21-year-old man is facing charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in northeast Portland last month.
Jalen Frazier was arrested on Friday after the Portland Police Special Emergency Reaction Team served a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Northeast Holland Street.
Officers say they also recovered a firearm and other evidence of the crime.
The shooting in April last month occurred in the 1400 block of Northeast Prescott Street. No victims were located, though officers were able to establish a crime scene where evidence of a shooting was recovered.
The Portland Police Bureau's Gun Violence Reduction Team identified Frazier as a suspect. Frazier was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he is facing charges of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
