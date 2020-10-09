PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing a civil disorder charge after he tried to punch a Portland police officer in the face, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon.
Travis Austin Hessel, 27, is facing a charge of civil disorder in connection with the alleged incident, which occurred during an unlawful assembly near the Penumbra Kelly Public Safety Building on East Burnside Street early in the morning on Aug. 4, according to court documents.
The attorney's office says people during the unlawful assembly shined powerful lasers at officers’ eyes and threw water bottles, beer and soda cans, marbles, and other hard objects at them. The crowd also blocked traffic, requiring a fire engine to divert around the protestors to respond to a call, according to the attorney's office.
When officers tried to disperse the protesters, a smaller group braced themselves to resist being moved, resulting in a physical melee, according to the attorney's office. Hessel allegedly threw a punch at a female officer during the melee, and when the officer tried to arrest him, Hessel allegedly tried to flee, dragging the officer a short distance before she lost her grip. Two other officers were able to detain Hessel and placed him under arrest.
Tough guy, hits a woman. Put the "Wheeler Night Rat" away for a couple years
