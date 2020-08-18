MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing a murder charge after police earlier this month said a person died at a Multnomah County home.
Officers responded to the home in the 1100 Block of Southwest Stephenson Court on Aug. 16, arriving to find the victim unresponsive. Law enforcement later confirmed the person died at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on Aug. 18 determined the victim died of homicidal violence.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it is alleged that Robert Duane McGown, 65, used a dangerous weapon to intentionally cause the death of the victim. He is facing charges including one count of murder in the second degree and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call PPB Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or PPB Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.