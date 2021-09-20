Man facing another charge in connection with Linn County arson case

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that a suspect is facing another charge in an arson case that burned down one home.
At 10:24 a.m., dispatch received a call about a trespass in progress on Fox Valley Road in Lyons. The caller reported David Allen Crouch, 42, from Eugene, was on the property of a family member who he had been making threats to.
While deputies were responding to the trespass, the caller reported Crouch left the location and the caller was following him. After a short time, the caller reported losing sight of Crouch and returned to the Fox Valley Road address to find the home was on fire.
As deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Fire personnel from 14 surrounding agencies responded to the fire. The fire quickly spread to the field of a neighboring property but was contained and did not damage any buildings.
One person from the neighboring property was transported for a medical event to the Santiam Hospital in Stayton where they were treated and released. The fire destroyed the residence at Fox Valley Road which had previously been the Fox Valley School.
At 5:00 p.m., Linn County Detectives were able to locate Crouch in Eugene where he was taken into custody by the Eugene SWAT team. He was transported to the Linn County Jail and lodged on charges of menacing and harassment related to threats.
On Monday, Crouch was additionally charged with arson 1. The investigation is continuing and there may be more charges pending. Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Colin Pyle at (541) 967-3950.
