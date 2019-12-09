SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Salem man is in jail on several charges, including assault, after court papers show he continuously rammed his car into a pregnant woman’s car.
A neighbor caught the whole thing on camera Saturday and stopped that man from getting away.
John Thrasher heard a crash and went outside to check it out. He initially thought there must have been an accident and then realized it looked intentional and dangerous.
According to court documents, McGyver Herry was behind the wheel.
Police say he and a woman that he knows had been arguing and he went to a friend’s house.
Police say the woman confronted him there and then when she left, Herry followed her to Alameda Drive Northeast.
Court documents show she pulled over and he rammed into her car five times.
At some point, what appears to be Herry’s passenger gets out of the car.
According to police, when the victim gets out of the other car, Herry backs up and drives toward her. She has to run out of the way to avoid being hit.
Across the street, Thrasher saw all of it as his surveillance cameras were rolling.
Thrasher says he was afraid Herry was trying to get away, so he confronted him, took his keys, and made sure he stayed until police came.
“I was going to go over and make sure that the girl was safe and whoever was smashing into the car was stopped because they are going to hurt somebody or kill somebody, and that needed to be stopped right now,” Thrasher said.
According to court documents, police found Herry with an open can of beer in hand.
He is now in jail on two counts of assault constituting domestic violence, driving under the influence, and several other charges.
