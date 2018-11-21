PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly attacking a Portland police officer with a metal pipe, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Tsegay Abraha, 36, is also accused of assaulting a woman at her home in southeast Portland near 41st Avenue and Ivon Street.
Abraha appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges related to both attacks.
The woman who was hurt spoke with FOX 12 earlier this month and said Abraha often hangs out in the area. She said Abraha is usually nice and she sometimes gives him food.
“I just think of him as a human being, I don’t want to demonize him,” Amanda Russell said. “He’s been harmless more often than he’s been harmful.”
Police on Nov. 10 responded to a report of someone throwing rocks at cars. Officers later identified the person as Abraha, who they say was actually throwing a pipe.
A responding officer, identified as Taylor Rethmeier, arrived at the scene and contacted Abraha. Abraha allegedly attacked the officer with a three-foot metal pipe, according to the attorney’s office.
Officer Rethmeier after the attack was rushed to an area hospital and treated for several injuries, including a skull fracture, the attorney’s office says.
Abraha is facing one count of attempted aggravated murder, one count of assault in the first degree, one count of assaulting a public safety officer, one count of criminal mischief in the first degree, one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, three counts of menacing and five counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Abraha is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 2 next year.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.