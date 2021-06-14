Man facing attempted murder charge for attack of woman at Vancouver towing company

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A man accused of a bizarre attack at a local business, is now being held on $1 million bond.
Vancouver Police say Hunter Levi stabbed a woman sitting at her desk at a Vancouver towing company and is facing a charge of attempted murder.
This all happened at Retriever Towing off East 18th Street just after 2 p.m. Friday.
According to court documents, the victim called to report that attack saying a man she didn't know attacked her from behind while she was sitting at her desk.
Court documents allege the suspect took off running.
When officers got to the scene, they found that woman with a 1 to 2-inch puncture near the base of her neck and say it looked like a stab wound.
In court documents, police say surveillance footage shows the suspect took off his shoes and entered from the back of the building.
They also say surveillance footage shows the suspect approach the victim, standing behind her and appears to be looking for the exact spot to attack the woman.
The suspect then stabs the victim's neck and immediately turns and runs, according to court documents.
In court documents police say a bystander saw the suspect running from the scene and gave police a description.
Officers searched the area and arrested Hunter Levi who is accused of attempted murder.
Court documents claim Levi matched the suspect from the video and was in possession of clothes the suspect was wearing earlier, but allegedly traded them.
Levi's next court appearance is June 25th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.