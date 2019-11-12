PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 22-year-old man is facing charges including attempted murder for stealing a car at gunpoint and kidnapping its owner, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Carlos Batista on Aug. 27 allegedly stole the victim’s black 2007 BMW 525 at the Barbur Boulevard Transit Center in southwest Portland, bound the owner with restraints, and drove them to Mt. Tabor Park.
Batista while at the park attempted to shoot two other people when they saw the kidnapping victim and asked what was going on, firing his gun at least 8 times, according to the attorney’s office.
The carjacking victim and the two park visitors were not hurt, though Batista allegedly caused more than $1,000 in damage to property belonging to the two park visitors.
Law enforcement later arrested Batista in Thurston County, Washington. Batista, a previously convicted felon, was extradited to Oregon and faces charges including:
- Two counts of attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm
- Two counts of attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm
- Two counts of attempted assault in the first degree with a firearm
- Eight counts of unlawful use of a weapon
- One count of criminal mischief in the first degree with a firearm
- One count of kidnapping in the first degree with a firearm
- One count of kidnapping in the second degree with a firearm
- Two counts of coercion with a firearm
- One count of robbery in the first degree with a firearm
- One count of robbery in the second degree with a firearm
- One count of being a felon in possession of a firearm
- One count of unauthorized use of a vehicle with a firearm
- Possession of a stolen vehicle with a firearm
- One count of theft in the first degree with a firearm.
