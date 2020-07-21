Man facing bias crime charges after using racial hate speech, threatening teens with weapon

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – A man has been arrested and is accused of a bias crime after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says he used racial hate speech towards a group of teenagers and threatened them with a weapon.
According to court documents, the sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Northeast Harlow Road in Troutdale on Monday.
Deputies say a group of Hispanic and African American teens, aged 14 to 19, were swimming in the Sandy River when an unidentified woman approached and directed racial hate speech toward the group.
During the fight, deputies say the woman used a backpack to hit one of the teens. Investigating deputies saw fresh injuries on the victim consistent with someone being hit with a backpack.
The woman’s identity remains unknown at this time.
According to court documents, the victims reported that after the fight, 21-year-old John Yeargain along with a group of people re-approached the teens and Yeargain used racial hate speech, threatened the group and did so using a weapon. The weapon was described as either a hatchet, axe, or machete.
Deputies spoke with Yeargain, who denied being involved in any disturbance, but confirmed that he saw the fight between one of the teens and the unidentified woman.
While speaking with the sheriff’s office, Yeargain used racial hate speech several times while describing the group.
Yeargain was arrested and faces charges of seven counts of bias crime in the first degree, seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and seven counts of menacing.
