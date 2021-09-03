Man facing charges after multiple car thefts in Keizer

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – Keizer police say one man is behind bars after multiple break-ins involving cars.
On Friday at 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious activity in the area of McLeod Lane Northeast and Aldine Drive Northeast. Someone called to report they received a Ring notification and saw a person attempting to break into vehicles by lifting door handles.
The caller gave a description of the suspect and possible direction of travel. Officers responded to the area and located 28-year-old Jerry Atalig II who matched the description.
Upon investigation, it was determined that Atalig II was responsible for the unlawful entry of numerous vehicles in the neighborhood and the theft of random items which were recovered near where he was found by police.
Atalig II was arrested and admitted to opening unlocked car doors and stealing various items. Atalig II was charged with eight counts of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle (UEMV) and theft in the second degree.
The suspect was also questioned about older cases dating back a month or more. He admitted to committing UEMV and theft where his photograph was captured on home surveillance in the Wheatland Road North area. He was charged with six additional counts of UEMV, two counts of theft in the third degree and one count of theft in the second degree.
Atalig II was not eligible to be lodged due to Covid restrictions at the Marion County Correctional Facility and therefore, there is no booking photograph. He was cited and released at the police department.
