WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing charges after police say he followed and groped someone in Woodburn, allegedly using a cell phone to record it.
Alvaro Mendoza-Sanchez, 28, is facing charges including attempted kidnapping in the first degree, two counts of sex abuse in the first degree, two counts of harassment, and one count of trespassing in the second degree.
According to police, Mendoza-Sanchez is also a suspect in a separate incident that occurred Aug. 31 near the 900 block of Parr Road. During that incident, he tried to pull a victim into his blue 1991 Nissan pickup, according to investigators.
In the more recent incident, Mendoza-Sanchez in his pickup allegedly followed the victim and groped them near the intersection of Second Street and No Name Street.
The victim told police that Mendoza-Sanchez parked his pickup and began following them on foot. The victim said he appeared to be using a cellphone to record the incident.
The victim escaped and made a police report Nov. 1, approximately two to three weeks after they said the incident occurred.
Woodburn police continue to investigate and ask anyone with any information about either case to call detectives at 503-982-2345.
How many victims were there. You twice refer to "them", several times to "the victim" and at least once to "she".:) See quoted sections below.
In the more recent incident, Mendoza-Sanchez in his pickup allegedly followed the victim and groped them near the intersection of Second Street and No Name Street.
The victim told police that Mendoza-Sanchez parked his pickup and began following them on foot. The victim said he appeared to be using a cellphone to record the incident.
The victim escaped and made a police report Nov. 1, approximately two to three weeks after she says the incident occurred.
Friend of Kate?
