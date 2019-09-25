REDMOND, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a 19-year-old woman on Highway 97 in Deschutes County in March.
A grand jury indicted Devin Lee Cooper, 42, on charges of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter. He was arrested Sept. 12 at his home in La Grande.
Oregon State Police reported his arrest Wednesday.
Investigators said Sara Edwards, 19, of Redmond, was driving south on Highway 97 at 6:46 a.m. March 21 when she attempted to avoid another driver entering the highway from the Desert Terrace Mobile Estates.
Edwards lost control of her Honda Pilot and slid into the northbound lanes, colliding with a Mack concrete pumping truck.
Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old truck driver from Redmond sustained minor injuries.
After months of investigation, Oregon State Police troopers said Cooper was charged in the case. No further details were released about the investigation.
Police said Cooper was cooperative at the time of his arrest and booked into the Union County Jail, before being transferred to the Deschutes County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.