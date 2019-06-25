WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred early in the morning June 16 in Rock Creek.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of Northwest Rock Creek Boulevard and Northwest Landing just before 3:30 a.m. and involved a 2007 BMW 3-series sedan. Deputies say no one inside the car was hurt.
Brian Toru Matsuo, 39, was arrested in connection with the shooting Tuesday morning after deputies executed a search warrant at his home in the Aloha area, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to law enforcement, the BMW was hit by at least two gunshots in the rear window and trunk.
Matsuo is facing charges of first degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, first degree criminal mischief, and menacing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
