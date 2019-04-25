PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 56-year-old man was indicted Thursday for the alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman more than two decades ago, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Richard Timothy Ward is facing one count of rape in the first degree and two counts of sodomy.
The alleged crime occurred in Portland on Jan. 27, 1997, and Ward was identified as the perpetrator in August 2017 after a DNA sample comparison, according to a grand jury indictment.
The alleged crime was reported to Portland police in 1997, and despite investigative follow-up, law enforcement was unable to immediately identify a suspect. The identification of Ward was made through DNA testing as part of the attorney’s office’s Untested Sexual Assault Kit Project.
When the warrant in this case was issued on April 17 this year, Ward was in-custody in Arkansas on an unrelated criminal matter, the attorney’s office says. It’s not clear when Ward will be extradited to Oregon.
