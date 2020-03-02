PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 21-year-old man is facing charges including 14 counts of child sex abuse following a human trafficking investigation in Oregon, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
A 29-count indictment alleges that Jerrod Laray Floyd Jr. from late 2019 to early 2020 in Multnomah County employed, authorized, permitted, compelled or induced a child into participating in and engaging in sexually explicit conduct for a person to observe and record and aided or facilitated the child in the commission of prostitution.
The indictment also alleges that Floyd “unlawfully and knowingly, with intent to promote prostitution, received and agreed to receive money related to the child engaging in sex acts; and that he unlawfully and knowingly possessed, accessed, or viewed a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child with the intent to develop, duplicate, publish, print, disseminate, exchange, display or sell the recording while knowingly and being aware of and consciously disregarding the fact that the creation of the visual recording involved sexually explicit conduct involving a child.”
Floyd was arrested in Portland on Feb. 29 near the intersection of Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. He is facing charges including five counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, five counts of compelling prostitution, eight counts of promoting prostitution and 14 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.
The case is being investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with additional information about Floyd's activities should call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.
