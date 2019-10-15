PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man who is accused of breaking into a northwest Portland home on Sunday.
Court documents state that 49-year-old Christian Evan Chism broke into a home in the 1800 block of Northwest Marshall Street.
He was arrested at around 5:24 a.m. and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass.
No other details about the break-in have been released.
According to the jail website, Chism was released on his own recognizance.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said a two-count charging document was filed with the court charging Chism with first-degree criminal trespass and first-degree attempted criminal trespass.
Chism was scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Monday but failed to show up. There is now a warrant out for his arrest.
The district attorney's office said he uses the alias of “Brent Chism,” “Christian Chism,” “Christian E. Chism,” and “James Ralph James.”
