ILWACO, Wash. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after being injured in a DUI crash in southern Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol said just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, it responded to a crash on U.S. 101 in Ilwaco. It said a motorcyclist was traveling northbound and passed another car in a no passing zone. The brake of the motorcycle locked up and the rider lost control and hit a guardrail. The crash caused the rider to be ejected from the motorcycle.

WSP identified the rider as 35-year-old Shawn McCourt of Reno, Nev. He was airlifted to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland.

Troopers said McCourt is facing a DUI charge.

There were no other cars involved or any other injuries.