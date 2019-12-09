SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday evening after Seaside police say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.
At around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of 12th and North Holladay on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
During an investigation, it was determined that Erick Yetzael Mendez Lopez, 22, was driving northbound on Holladay and struck a stopped vehicle. According to police, Mendez Lopez continued northbound and then struck Justin Powell, 26, who was walking across the street in an intersection.
Mendez Lopez then fled the scene.
With help from several witnesses, officers located Mendez Lopez walking on 15th Avenue between Holladay and Roosevelt.
Police said there was probable cause to believe Mendez Lopez was driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.15%, according to police.
Mendez Lopez was arrested and booked into the Clatsop County Jail on charges of third-degree assault, DUII, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering another person, failure to perform the duties of a driver - injured person, and failure to perform the duties of a driver - property damage.
Powell was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital's Trauma Unit with serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident and have not been contacted by police is asked to call the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.
It's okay,, he has a valid Kate Brown driver's license.
