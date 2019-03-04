CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 54-year-old man is facing a DUII charge after a hit-and-run crash in unincorporated Clackamas County Sunday night, the sheriff’s office says.
Robert Scott Binder was taken into custody after deputies just before 10:40 p.m. responded to a reported DUII at Mai Wah’s restaurant in the 18000 block of Southeast Mcloughlin Boulevard.
A caller at the restaurant said Binder had been cut off from consuming alcohol and was attempting to leave in a white Ford F-150.
The caller and other witnesses were attempting to Binder, from leaving, the sheriff’s office says.
A witness told deputies that Binder after getting cut off and exiting the restaurant had driven his truck onto a curb in front of the restaurant, and then revved his engine while in park.
As deputies interviewed Binder and other witnesses, another deputy who’d been working a separate hit-and-run case arrived on scene with a probable cause to arrest Binder on earlier hit-and-run charges.
According to law enforcement, that incident occurred just before 9:25 p.m. at a home in the 18100 block of Sun Meadow County in Milwaukie. A caller told law enforcement a vehicle had crashed into a van and boat parked in their driveway; the caller and his spouse had been inside of their home when they said heard a loud crashing noise, looked outside, and saw a silver Mazda had backed into his just-purchased Mercedes van.
The impact of that collision pushed the van into the couple’s ski boat.
The suspect fled the scene after the crash, and the boat and van sustained major damage as a result of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies located the badly damaged suspect vehicle in front of an address in the 17500 block of Vista Avenue in Milwaukie. The caller identified the suspect driver in front of Mai Wah’s Restaurant as Binder.
Witnesses told deputies Binder had arrived at the restaurant in a silver Mazda at approximately 7 p.m., left without paying, and returned later.
Binder was arrested and booked at the Clackamas County Jail. The sheriff’s office says his car and truck were towed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
