PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the shooting death of his brother.
Angel Christopher Martinez has been charged with first-degree manslaughter with a firearm - constituting domestic violence, according to court documents filed on Monday.
The charge stems from an investigation that began Saturday when officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 13400 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m.
Court documents state that officers arrived to the scene and were flagged down by Martinez. Martinez told officers that he was the person who had shot the victim, who was identified as his brother Christian Martinez.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of death as a gunshot to the chest and manner of death to be homicide.
According to court documents, Martinez told officers that he had recently purchased a new revolver and that the victim wanted to look at it. The revolver was reportedly stored in the victim's bedroom in a dresser drawer.
The victim looked at the firearm and said it was not working, so he passed it to Martinez, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Martinez told officers that he was holding the firearm and it was pointed at the victim, who was about two or three feet away. He then pulled the trigger and it went off, resulting in the victim being shot.
Martinez told officers that he loaded the firearm when he first got it. Court documents state that Martinez said "at the time of the shooting he did not know the firearm was still loaded and that he did not check to see if it was loaded before handling it with the victim."
Martinez reported that he "is experienced with firearms and that this was his second revolver he has owned," court documents state.
According to court documents, Martinez told officers that he knows gun safety rules and "watched videos about gun safety on YouTube."
Martinez appeared in court Monday to be arraigned on the manslaughter charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.
(1) comment
"Experienced with firearms?"
"Knows about gun safety?"
"Watched videos about gun safety on you tube?"
Sure, and the bottom line is this guy is an idiot that should never have owned a gun. He's the kind of moron that gives other gun owners a bad rap. The old "I didn't know it was still loaded?" One nice thing about semi-auto, is having to chamber it before it fires, which helps avoid mind numbing stupidity like this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.