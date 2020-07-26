Man facing manslaughter, DUII charges after passenger dies in crash in Washington Co.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man has been arrested on charges including manslaughter and DUII after a crash that killed a passenger in his car early Saturday.
Just after 2 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Southwest River Road, south of Southwest Farmington Road.
Deputies say a car had been traveling south on Southwest River Road at a high rate of speed when it left the road and hit a tree.
The driver, 23-year-old Edelmir Mata-Garcia, had some minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. His passenger, 24-year-old Carlos Gonzales-Tapia, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies arrested Mata-Garcia on charges of DUII, reckless driving and manslaughter in the second degree. He was lodged at the Washington County Jail.
