PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused in a child sex crimes investigation was indicted on charges including rape, sodomy and unlawful sexual penetration on Monday after court documents say he admitted to abusing two kids.
A grand jury returned an 11-count Jessica’s Law indictment against 33-year-old Jonathon Paul Rogers, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office says.
Rogers is accused of abusing two girls under the age of 12; Jessica’s Law went into effect in 2006 and requires a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence for adults convicted of raping, sodomizing or sexually penetrating children under that age.
The indictment against Rogers was filed on Dec. 28 and alleges one of victims was abused from 2012 through 2016; the other was abused from 2012 through 2018, according to the indictment.
Law enforcement launched an investigation into Rogers on Dec. 11 when a Portland police officer gave a sexual harassment presentation to students at a local school, according to an affidavit filed in Multnomah County Court.
Documents reveal a student told the officer that a person she knows had repeatedly touched her in a sexually explicit manner over multiple years. The officer reported the allegation to the Oregon Department of Human Services and the Multnomah County Child Abuse Team.
During the investigation, law enforcement identified a second victim, court documents say.
Both kids were taken to CARES Northwest, Multnomah County’s child abuse assessment center, according to the attorney’s office.
Rogers last week met with detectives and admitted to abusing both children, court document say.
Rogers is facing one count of rape in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, two counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree and six counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 11, 2019.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.