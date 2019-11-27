PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man is accused of stealing luggage from the baggage claim area at the Portland International Airport on four different occasions, according to court documents.
An indictment filed on Tuesday charges John Paul Hennegan with first-degree theft and four counts of second-degree theft.
According to court documents, Hennegan is accused of stealing luggage at PDX on Nov. 6, Nov. 15, Nov. 17, and Nov. 18. The total estimated value of the items stolen was around $6,000.
Port of Portland police officers reviewed surveillance video and, according to court documents, each time officers observed a white man remove a suitcase, exit the airport and board a MAX train.
After the theft on Nov. 18, an officer responded to the MAX train on a report that the suspect was on the train.
The officer boarded the train and observed Hennegan with a silver suitcase. Court documents state that Hennegan was wearing clothing consistent with the prior thefts.
According to court documents, Hennegan admitted that the suitcase was not his.
Hennegan was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
