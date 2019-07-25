PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Rescue crews pulled a man to safety after he fell from his bike and down a hill in Forest Park.
The crash happened by Leif Erikson on Maple Trail.
Rescue crews said it took about a half hour to find him.
They had to use all-terrain vehicles, before reaching the victim on foot.
Rescuers were able to carry him out on a board.
They said he suffered some injuries to his face.
