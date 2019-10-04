PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man filed a lawsuit against Starbucks, alleging his coffee order from a Portland location came with almond milk, not soy milk, which triggered a severe allergic reaction.
The lawsuit is seeking $10,000.
Max Scher, in the lawsuit, states he ordered coffee with soy milk from the Jantzen Beach Starbucks in May, but he was forced to go to the hospital due to his beverage containing almond milk.
“Starbucks misrepresented (through affirmative misrepresentation and by omission) the characteristics of its coffee by failing to tell plaintiff that its coffee actually contained almond milk, not soy milk as Starbucks had promised,” according to the lawsuit documents.
Scher alleges the ordeal led to $4,000 in medical bills.
“When Starbucks agreed to sell coffee to plaintiff, Starbucks undertook a responsibility and a duty to use reasonable care. Starbucks knew and should have known that its failure to use reasonable care in providing correct coffee ingredients to customers could cause a serious allergic reaction, resulting in serious injury or death,” according to the lawsuit.
A spokeswoman for Starbucks told FOX 12, “Our partners (employees) take great care in ensuring each one of our customers' beverages are customized as ordered. We take allegations like this seriously and are thoroughly investigating this situation."
The complaint was filed in Multnomah County on Sept. 30. No future court dates have been scheduled at this time.
