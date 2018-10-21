Man fires shot at another man on Springwater Corridor in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning on the Springwater Corridor trail in southeast Portland.
At about 9:15 a.m., officers responded to Southeast Lambert Street where it crosses the Springwater Corridor on a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived in the area and spoke with the caller, who told police he was confronted by an unknown man on the trail.
The caller said during the encounter, he fired a shot at the man in self-defense. He said the unknown man away towards a homeless camp.
The caller believes he may have hit the man, but officers have not found any evidence of an injury.
Gun Violence Response Team detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.