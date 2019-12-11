KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A popular fast food restaurant is opening in Keizer Thursday morning, and one man is sleeping in his car to be the first in line, but he's not doing it for himself.
There's a lot of hype in Oregon about the new In-N-Out Burger opening in Keizer, and the wait is almost over.
FOX 12 spoke with Gino Corridori who slept in his truck parked outside the In-N-Out. He is first in line, but he says he'll be giving that well earned spot away to students with well deserved A's.
"I'm donating this spot, first in line, to straight A students in the community," said Corridori. "I think that's really important that we are rewarding people who are doing excellent things in our society."
Corridori told FOX 12 that In-N-Out heard what he was doing and helped him out.
"I have five tickets," Corridori said.
He's taking down names of students with straight A's, and will hold a raffle Wednesday night to see who will be the first group to sit down to a hamburger tomorrow morning.
Salem resident Garrett Blater is hoping his brother's name will get pulled.
"I promised my brother that I would be the first customer with him," said Blater.
Blater says he's a longtime fan of the chain, especially the not-so-secret menu.
"Two Double-Doubles Animal Style - yeah Animal Style Fries as well," said Blater.
In-N-Out has a location in Medford and Grants Pass.
All In-N-Out locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., and until 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
