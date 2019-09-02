GASTON, OR (KPTV) – A man was flown to an area trauma hospital after crews rescued him from beneath a tree that was he was cutting down with a chainsaw in Gaston, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
The man became trapped beneath the oak tree on private property off Southwest Old Highway 47 late Monday morning. The man, who is in his 30s or 40s, called 911 after the incident, according to firefighters.
Crews say the tree was about two feet in diameter and fell across both the man's legs, causing serious injuries. It took crews about 25 minutes to free him using equipment usually used to free victims of rollover crashes.
A kid nearby witnessed the incident and ran a quarter of a mile to a neighbor’s house, where the neighbor also called 911, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
