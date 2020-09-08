DETROIT LAKE, OR (KPTV) - People who live in the Detroit Lake area were forced to get out fast early Tuesday morning as flames from the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County grew close to towns along Highway 22.
On Tuesday, authorities declared a state of emergency in Marion County, with the Beachie Creek Fire estimated at 180,000 acres.
FOX 12 on Tuesday evening spoke with some people who were forced to leave the area, including Zach Warden, who has lived in the area all of his life. Warden says he took whatever he could and left as fast as he could.
"That fire got so dang huge that it was so scary, that we just went for it," Warden said.
Warden took photos as the wall of fire crept over the hill near Detroit Lake on Monday night and into Tuesday morning. He described the drive out of town on Highway 22 as extremely dangerous.
"When we were approaching Mill City, you could see fire coming off the hill on the right and jumping the road to the left," Warden said. "The trees were on fire on both sides of the road."
This video just breaks my heart. Marion County Sheriff's Deputies shared this with us of the scene in Mill City. pic.twitter.com/f4aZVr7CQL— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 8, 2020
Video released by the Marion County Sheriff's office shows some of the destruction.
Warden and his family got out safe and are now staying in Jefferson. While he says they're thankful to be safe, he's worried about what might be left of many towns in the area, including the one he grew up in.
"Hopefully, the town is intact," Warden said. "Hopefully, the buildings are still there and the structures, and people didn't lose their homes. I mean, that would be the best case and nobody got hurt. But I mean, just judging by the size of that fire, there has to be mass destruction."
Warden says he's also concerned that they might have to leave Jefferson now, with a number of evacuations in the area.
FOX 12 also spoke with someone who was visiting the area for the Labor Day weekend, and whose trip was cut short.
FOX 12 Executive Producer Janie Rios was camping at Detroit Lake this weekend.
"It was just too scary to look," Rios said. "It was too scary to look around because the flames were literally like, flying across the road in front of us. I was worried that we were going to, you know, what's going to happen to our tires, what's going to happen to the car?"
