Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the North Tabor neighborhood Sunday evening.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Northeast Couch Street and Northeast 52nd Avenue after someone called 911 to report gunfire. Police said several other 911 calls came in about the gunfire.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Detectives have responded to the scene and are leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona at joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040.