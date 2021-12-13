Man found dead after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the Hazelwood neighborhood Sunday evening.
At about 6:40 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting in the 12400 block of East Burnside Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim's name has not been released at this time.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Eastbound East Burnside was closed from Southeast 122nd Avenue to Southeast 124th Avenue during the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information has been released by police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Joe Corona at 503-823-0508 or joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov.