PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A man was found dead in a car after being shot in northeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, it responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Northeast Madrona Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who was dead in a car.

PPB said they have not made any arrests and don’t have any suspect information.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has information about this case they're asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079 or Detective Anthony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033.