COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home north of Ryderwood on State 506 on Monday.
He was identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Travis Eugene Seiber, a Ryderwood resident.
The coroner’s office reported that the cause of death was a gunshot wound of the head, and the manner of death was homicide.
Cowlitz County detectives ask anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at 360-577-3092.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
