CAVE JUNCTION, OR (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man was found dead after emergency crews responded to a fire in southern Oregon.
The fire occurred Tuesday at 150 E. River St. in Cave Junction.
Police said Donald Thomas was found dead inside the home.
Investigators said someone was seen lighting and throwing a flare at the home. The person was only described as a male and no other possible suspect information was released by police.
Oregon State Police major crimes and arson detectives are continuing to investigate this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Oregon State Police dispatchers at 1-800-442-2068 and reference case SP19-017772.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
