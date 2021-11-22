Man found dead in SE Portland street determined to be hit-and-run victim, investigation ongoing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was found dead in a roadway in southeast Portland was the victim of a hit-and-run, according to police.

Just after midnight on Saturday, East Precinct officers responded to a welfare check near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Tibbetts Street. Officers arrived and found a man's body in the roadway.

The Major Crash Team determined the man's death was the result of a hit-and-run. The victim's name and age has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released by police.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-2103. Please reference case number 21-324538.