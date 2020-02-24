SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - A man was found dead in a Seaside home destroyed by a fire that started early Monday morning.
Just after 1 a.m., Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to a home in the 2100 block of South Columbia on the report on a fire.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a two-story home fully-engulfed in flames and threatening nearby homes.
The fire was escalated to a three-alarm and Seaside Fire received help from Gearhart, Warrenton, Astoria, Cannon Beach, Hamlet and Lewis and Clark fire departments.
Four nearby homes were evacuated with help from Seaside police officers.
According to fire officials, firefighters were unable to search the home upon arrival because of the intensity of the fire. Low light and instability of the structure were also keeping firefighters from entering the home.
Crews worked throughout the day and eventually discovered the remains of a man inside the home. Investigators believe 69-year-old Stephen Scott Penwarden, the sole occupant of the home, died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
