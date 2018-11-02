NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A man was found dead inside a Newport home that caught fire Friday morning, according to the Newport Police Department.
Newport Fire Department responded to the fire, located in the 400 block of Northeast 8th Street, at around 4:43 a.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1 and reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a single-story home with visible smoke coming from the roof.
Firefighters knocked down the fire and began search efforts.
According to police, a man was found dead inside the home. The identity of the man has not been released at this time.
Police, along with arson investigators, are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
