PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.
At around 1:54 a.m., officers responded to the Dream On Saloon, located at 15920 Southeast Stark Street, following multiple reports of gunfire.
When officers arrived to the area, they found a man on the sidewalk on the north side of the strip club. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police said officers found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot.
No suspects have been found, and no suspect information is available at this time.
Police do not believe there is a danger to the community.
Homicide detectives are responding to the scene to conduct an investigation.
Southeast Stark Street was closed to all traffic between Southeast 157th Avenue and Southeast 162nd Avenue during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
