PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of attacking another man with a Kukri, a type of knife, was found guilty expect for insanity Monday and sentenced to commitment at Oregon State Hospital.
Police last year said Dameon R. Hooverrhodes attacked the victim outside the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 8 Hall in northwest Portland.
Hooverrhodes chased the victim and hit him multiple times while the victim was waiting to meet his ride, law enforcement said. He continued to try to hit the victim when he arrived at the awaiting car and broke one of the vehicle's windows, officers said.
Monday morning, Hooverrhodes was found guilty expect for insanity on all of his charges, including attempted murder, two counts of assault in the second degree, and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to commitment at Oregon State Hospital for up to but not more than 20 years.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
