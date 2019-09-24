NEAR NORTHP PLAINS, OR (KPTV) - A suspect has been found guilty on charges including manslaughter for his role in a deadly shooting near North Plains.
Chad B. Pitcher was arrested by U.S. Marshals in November 2017 in connection with the shooting death of Michael Zven Arch in the 16000 block of Northwest Dairy Creek Road.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Arch’s previous legal name was Reiner Ralph Schmolling Jr. and confirmed he had a lengthy arrest record.
Schmolling was arrested for stealing $40 in gasoline and hitting a gas station attendant with a stolen motor home in the North Plains area on New Year’s Eve in 2015, according to investigators. His record also includes shooting a Washington County deputy and killing a Hillsboro Police Department K9.
In court Tuesday, Pitcher was found guilty of manslaughters in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. He is due back in court for sentencing Nov. 13.
Christopher Stevens, a second suspect in the shooting, was previously charged with murder in connection with the shooting. He is also due in court for sentencing in November.
