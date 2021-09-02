PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Wednesday a man has been found guilty for the murders of two people in a 2017 arson case.
In the summer of 2017 police and fire responded to an apartment on fire in northeast Portland. The apartment was shared by four adults. Two male victims, and several pets, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation revealed that after an argument with his ex-girlfriend, at 3:15 a.m., Ryan Monaco intentionally poured gasoline in the apartment and ignited a fire. He then left the apartment to burn, killing two roommates who were asleep upstairs.
Monaco’s sentencing date has been scheduled for September 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
