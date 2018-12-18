WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County jury last week found a man guilty in a crash that caused life-threatening injuries to an off-duty Tigard police officer.
Darby Andrew McBride was driving an SUV in December last year when he crashed into a stalled vehicle on Highway 26 at the northbound Cornelius Pass Road ramp, the Washington County Attorney’s Office said.
McBride on Dec. 13 this year was found guilty on charges including reckless driving and third degree assault.
The off-duty officer hurt in the crash, identified as Matthew Barbee, was traveling west on the highway in a personal vehicle; law enforcement at the time said Barbee was trying to exit the highway because his car was experiencing mechanical issues.
Barbee was transported by helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center with serious injuries. Police said McBride stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators immediately after the crash.
McBride was indicted by a grand jury in March before appearing in court this month; he is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Jan. 2019.
