MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of killing a woman and four children while driving drunk near Salem was found guilty Monday.
Favian Garcia waved his right to a jury trial, and instead the judge was given a list of facts and based his verdict on them.
The judge found Garcia guilty on all charges, including five counts of first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Two years ago, Garcia was drinking and driving when he hit a car head-on on Highway 99E near Nevada Street.
Court records show that his blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit.
The crash killed five people: 25-year-old Lizette Medrano-Perez and her children, 8-year-old Ricardo, 6-year-old Andrus, 4-year-old Dayanara and her 2-year-old niece, Angelina Vazquez-Crisp, for whom she was a temporary legal guardian.
"She was just a spunky little girl - her own little character brought light to everywhere we went," said Krystal Crisp, mother of Vazquez-Crisp.
Crisp and other family members were in court Monday morning. She says they're ready for the court process to be over, so they can finally grieve.
"It's like a roller coaster of emotions. You want to burst out, you want to cry, and your angry and now I'm numb. It's a numb feeling," said Crisp.
While in court, Garcia also pleaded to charges in two other cases related to drunk driving. Those incidents happened prior to the deadly crash.
Crisp hopes this tragedy in her family could act as a warning to others to never drink and drive.
"I wish there was a way I could stop it," said Crisp.
Garcia will be back in court on Dec. 2 for his sentencing.
