WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) – A second suspect in a Woodland man's death has has been found guilty on several charges, including aggravated murder.
Dustin Alan Griffin, of Vancouver, was arrested in 2018 in connection with the death of 62-year-old Donald William Howard. Howard was found dead in November 2016 after crews responded to a fire at his home off Dahlia Street in Woodland.
Court documents state Griffin and a second person, Kristopher Hoyt, were burglarizing Howard’s home when Howard returned earlier than expected from a fishing trip.
The affidavit says Howard confronted Hoyt in the home, but Griffin hit Howard from behind with a baseball bat. A shoe print and cell phone records helped lead investigators to the suspects.
A jury Friday evening found Griffin guilty on charges including aggravated murder in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, arson in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is due back in court for sentencing Nov. 12.
Hoyt in 2018 pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder, burglary and robbery and is due in court for sentencing Nov. 13.
