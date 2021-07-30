WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A jury found a man guilty on Wednesday, of third-degree rape and second-degree sexual abuse in Washington County.
According to the district attorney's office the victim was 14-years-old when she ran away from her home in Washington. She called Jayson Harrison Burton, 38, whom she knew through her mother, for a ride. Instead of taking her to her friend’s house as requested, Burton drove her to a hotel in Hillsboro, where he was living part-time. He provided the minor with alcohol and marijuana and had sexual intercourse with her before driving her back to Washington the following day. He urged her not to tell anyone.
A few months later, while living in the child’s home, Burton attempted to engage in sexual contact once again, but she refused.
Shortly thereafter, the victim disclosed the abuse to her mother, who confronted him. He admitted to the crimes and said he did not view the teenager as a child. Her mother confided in a friend who alerted law enforcement in Washington. The King County Sheriff’s Office investigated and eventually referred the case to the Hillsboro Police Department.
“Mr. Burton knew the child from the time she was 12 years old. He took advantage of a troubled teenager who trusted him and confided in him and asked him for help,” said Deputy District Attorney Rayney Meisel.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 28, 2021.
