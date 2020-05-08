MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of assaulting a woman with a bat before raping her last year has been found guilty on several charges, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Michael Frank Moody, 36, was found guilty of rape in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of coercion.
The investigation started in January 2019 when Moody, who was homeless, lured the woman into an abandoned home in northeast Portland, where he demanded she take off her clothes, according to the attorney’s office. When the woman refused, Moody assaulted her using a bat and then raped her, the attorney’s office says.
The victim was particularly vulnerable and isolated while living on the streets, Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Sean Hughey, who prosecuted this case, said in court.
“Mr. Moody knew that and took advantage of that,” Hughey said.
Police started their investigation the next day when the victim went to the hospital because she continued to experience head pain, investigators said. While at the hospital, she disclosed being sexually assaulted.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Crimes Unit worked with patrol officers for several months to identify the Moody and to locate the victim.
Police located and arrested Moody on Oct. 19, 2019 near the intersection of Northeast 3rd Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street. Moody is due in court for sentencing on June 19.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.